CJP and Left Prepare for October 10 protest, call for a national movement

NEW DELHI: “Book your train and flight tickets. Prepare for a long agitation,” Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) co-convener Saurav Das said on Wednesday, calling for a nationwide mobilisation ahead of the October 10 protest against the poll panel.

Das said the agitation would continue even if chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar resigns, asserting that the stir was aimed at changing a “broken system”.

Speaking at a joint press conference alongside representatives of the All India Students’ Association (AISA), Students’ Federation of India (SFI) and the Association of Students for Alternative Politics (ASAP), AAP’s student outfit, Das said, “This fight isn’t going to be easy”. He added, “It does not matter how many of us get detained. Please remember that the fight has to be fought, with or without us”.

They also backed the October 6 march by INDIA bloc MPs towards the EC office, demanding Kumar’s resignation.

AISA president Neha Bora said the student-led campaign and the Opposition’s protests were part of the same struggle, dismissing suggestions of a rift. “It is we, the people of India, versus BJP. If we lead this fight unitedly, we will do it effectively,” Bora said.

For the October 10 protest, Das also said that thay had submitted an intimation along with undertakings at the Parliament Street police station.