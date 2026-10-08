DDA initiates process for in-situ rehabilitation of residents in 45 JJ clusters

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) initiated the process of In-Situ Rehabilitation of JJ Clusters envisaged under Delhi Master Plan 2047. The move is aimed at providing dignified living space to residents of the slums while opening up housing stock and commercial space for a larger population. The 45 JJ Clusters comprise approximately 21,229 households spread over 135.74 acres of land, with the proposed initiative likely to benefit more than one lakh people.

As part of the initiative, DDA has floated a Request for Proposal (RFP) for engagement of three Transaction Advisors (TAs) to prepare feasibility reports for 15 projects covering the 45 JJ clusters across Delhi. The Transaction Advisors will assess rehabilitation requirements, development potential, infrastructure needs, financial viability and suitable implementation models for systematic and sustainable implementation of the projects.

The RFP has been invited from firms empanelled with the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) and National Land Monetisation Corporation (NLMC). The 15 projects encompass 45 JJ clusters comprising approximately 21,229 households over 135.74 acres. The proposed in-situ rehabilitation initiative is likely to benefit more than one lakh people by facilitating improved housing, civic infrastructure and living conditions, while enabling planned and optimum utilisation of valuable land resources.

The feasibility reports will provide the technical and financial basis for structuring and implementing the projects in a systematic, transparent and sustainable manner. The initiative marks an important milestone towards the planned transformation of the identified JJ clusters and reflects DDA’s commitment to inclusive urban development, rehabilitation of residents and improved quality of life.