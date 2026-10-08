Delhi HC seeks police, Parvesh Verma response on plea for independent probe into slap incident

The Delhi High Court on Thursday sought responses from the city police and Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Verma on a plea seeking an independent probe into the alleged slapping of an AAP worker by the minister during a road inspection in Tilak Nagar.

Justice Sachin Datta issued notice on the petition and directed the police to file a status report. Verma was also asked to file his response. The matter will be heard next on November 17.

During the hearing, police counsel questioned the maintainability of the petition, which also seeks protection for petitioner Sahib Singh and his family.

Singh, who claims to be an associate of Tilak Nagar AAP MLA Jarnail Singh and manages his social media accounts, alleged that Verma slapped, abused and threatened him during the September 27 road inspection.

According to the plea, Singh was recording the proceedings on his mobile phone when Verma allegedly became agitated over questions about the quality of road construction and alleged corruption. Singh claimed that he was assaulted and that his phone containing the recording was forcibly taken and damaged.

He further alleged that the incident was captured and streamed on social media and that he approached the SHO of Vikas Puri police station with a complaint the same day.

The plea also alleges police inaction, claiming that members of Verma's security team pushed Singh and helped the minister leave the spot while police personnel present did not intervene.

Singh said he submitted a detailed complaint to the police commissioner on September 29, seeking a fair investigation, legal action and protection for himself and his family.

The petitioner has sought preservation of CCTV footage and other electronic evidence, an independent investigation into the alleged assault, threats and police inaction, and protection of his life and liberty.

Singh has also claimed that he continues to receive threatening and abusive calls and messages from various numbers and social media accounts.