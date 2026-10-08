Delhi HC to hear on Friday IYC plea seeking permission to protest at Jantar Mantar

The Delhi High Court on Thursday agreed to hear on Friday a plea by the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) challenging the police denial of permission to hold a protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar at Jantar Mantar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The plea was mentioned for urgent listing before a bench of Acting Chief Justice Nitin Wasudeo Sambre and Justice Sanjay Sharma.

The court said the matter would be listed on Friday. It added that if the plea was not listed, the petitioner could mention it again for urgent hearing.

The IYC has challenged a Delhi Police order refusing permission for the proposed protest, during which the organisation plans to demand Kumar's resignation over alleged irregularities in the SIR exercise.

The plea comes amid intensified opposition protests against the Election Commission over the electoral roll revision. Opposition parties, including the Congress and other INDIA bloc constituents, have accused the poll panel of facilitating the deletion of genuine voters and have raised questions over the transparency of the exercise.

The Election Commission has rejected allegations of "vote chori", maintaining that the SIR is aimed at ensuring the integrity of electoral rolls and that due process is being followed.

The latest legal challenge comes days after opposition leaders and workers staged protests in Delhi demanding greater transparency in the electoral roll revision and seeking action from the Election Commission.

(With inputs from PTI)