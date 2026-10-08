NHRC notice to Delhi Police over sexual harassment of three women journalists during protest

The NHRC on Thursday said it has issued a notice to the Delhi police commissioner over reports that three women journalists were subjected to sexual harassment by city police personnel during a protest at Jantar Mantar here on October 3.

The National Human Rights Commission has observed that the content of the news report, if true, raises serious issues of violation of human rights.

In a statement, the rights panel said it has "taken suo motu cognisance of a media report that three women journalists were subjected to sexual harassment by Delhi Police personnel during a protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi".

Accordingly, it has issued a notice to the Delhi Police's commissioner, seeking a detailed report on it in two weeks.

According to the media report, carried on October 5, the New Delhi district police received complaints about the alleged incidents, which were transferred to the Crime Branch of Delhi Police for an inquiry, it said.

(With inputs from PTI)