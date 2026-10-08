Over 20,000 police, paramilitary personnel deployed in Delhi ahead of CJP protest

More than 20,000 police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed across Delhi ahead of the Cockroach Janata Party’s proposed protest on October 10, a senior police officer said on Thursday.

The officer said no permission had been granted for any protest at Jantar Mantar and urged people to stay away from unauthorised gatherings.

“We are well prepared and motivated to handle the law-and-order situation in the city on Saturday. No permission has been granted so far for any protest at Jantar Mantar,” the officer said.

The deployment has been made as a precautionary measure to prevent any breach of peace and ensure the smooth movement of traffic and the public. Prohibitory orders are already in force in the area.

Police also appealed to protesters and the public not to resort to violence or attack personnel deployed for security duties, warning that strict legal action would follow.

The force has issued specific instructions on dealing with women protesters and directed personnel to avoid unnecessary confrontation. Daily briefings are also being held to ensure coordinated handling of the situation.

Police have further cautioned people against believing or sharing unverified information on social media, asking them to rely only on Delhi Police’s official handles and verified communication channels.

The Cockroach Janata Party and several student groups have been demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, accusing him of overseeing the deletion of lakhs of voters during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

(With inputs from PTI)