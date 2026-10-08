Prof. Yogesh Singh takes charge for second term as DU V-C, first Indian to get reappointment

NEW DELHI: Delhi University professor Yogesh Singh on Thursday started his second term as Vice-Chancellor, becoming the first Indian to serve two terms as the head of the varsity.

“The President of India...has been pleased to re-appoint Prof. Yogesh Singh as the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Delhi for a second term of five years w.e.f. 08.10.2026,” conveyed the Ministry of Education, Department of Higher Education, vide letter dated July 2, 2026.

Prior to his appointment as DU Vice-Chancellor, Singh held several senior administrative positions at educational institutions, including VC of Delhi Technological University from 2016 to 2021, director of Netaji Subhas Institute of Technology from 2014 to 2016, and Vice-Chancellor of Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda, Gujarat, from 2011 to 2014.

Singh was appointed as DU’s 23rd Vice-Chancellor in 2021, with his first five-year term ending on October 7, 2026.

Before Singh, only Maurice Gwyer had served as Vice-Chancellor of DU for nearly 12 years, from 1938 to 1950. Singh’s reappointment follows a 2023 amendment to the university’s statutes, which allows a VC to be reappointed for a second five-year term.

The decision marked the first instance of the Centre exercising the amended provision that permits a Delhi University Vice-Chancellor to serve consecutive terms.

Before the statutory change, Delhi University was among the few central universities where the Vice-Chancellor was ineligible for reappointment.

At present, Jawaharlal Nehru University remains the only central university where the Vice-Chancellor cannot be reappointed.