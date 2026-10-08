Rs 65 crore mapping project to boost PM-UDAY, says Delhi CM

The ‘DRISHTI’ project will establish a modern geospatial and GIS-based survey system for the PM-UDAY Scheme. PM-UDAY Cells will also be set up in all 13 districts of Delhi, along with a branch at the headquarters. This will help make the survey, mapping and documentation process related to properties under the scheme more systematic and time-bound.

The PM-UDAY Scheme aims to provide ownership rights to residents of Delhi’s notified unauthorised colonies. The responsibility for implementing the scheme has been assigned to the DDA, the Revenue Department of the Delhi Government and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. The project will help residents get the benefits of property ownership, transfer and other related rights faster.

The `52 crore grant from the Urban Development Fund will be released in four installments. If procurement is carried out through GeM, the entire approved amount may be released in a single instalment, subject to the prescribed conditions.

Gupta said the PM-UDAY Scheme is not merely a process of issuing property-related documents, but an important means of providing legal security over homes and property rights to lakhs of families living in Delhi’s unauthorised colonies. The technology-driven ‘DRISHTI’ project will make the survey and mapping of properties more transparent, systematic and time-bound.

Survey of properties to be more transparent: Gupta

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday said the technology-driven ‘DRISHTI’ project will make the survey and mapping of properties more transparent, systematic and time-bound. The ‘DRISHTI’ project will establish a modern geospatial and GIS-based survey system.