47 prominent citizens write to Delhi Police Commissioner, allege intimidation of citizens ahead of October 10 protest

NEW DELHI: A group of 47 citizens, including political activist Yogendra Yadav, academic Apoorvanand, economist Jayati Ghosh and former diplomat Gautam Mukhopadhaya, on Friday wrote to the Delhi Police Commissioner, alleging that police personnel were using “unconstitutional and criminal pressure tactics” to dissuade people from participating in the proposed October 10 protest against the Election Commission.

In their letter, the signatories alleged that police personnel were visiting colleges, mosques, resident welfare associations (RWAs) and other public places to make announcements discouraging citizens from joining peaceful demonstrations in the national capital.

They also alleged that police officials were approaching people who provide paying guest (PG) accommodation, a common arrangement for outstation students and young professionals in Delhi, and asking them to restrain their tenants from participating in the protest.

The signatories objected to the imposition of Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), alleging that declaring the entire city out of bounds for protests amounted to a misuse of statutory powers to undermine a constitutional right.

Describing the alleged police actions as an attempt to intimidate citizens, the letter stated that discouraging people from exercising their democratic choice and fundamental right to assemble peacefully was unacceptable. It warned that such actions, particularly when carried out by police personnel, could amount to criminal intimidation.