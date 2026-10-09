AAP to join CJP’s October 10 protest in Delhi: Sanjay Singh; Kejriwal, family to attend

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Friday announced that he and his family would join the Cockroach Janata Party's (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on October 10, while Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh clarified that the demonstration was being organised by the youth-led outfit and not the AAP.

Appealing to people across the country to gather at Jantar Mantar in large numbers, Kejriwal said the protest was about protecting the country and not any individual or political party.

"I appeal to everyone, to the people of the entire country, to gather at Jantar Mantar in maximum numbers. This is not about one person or party; it is about the nation, and this protest starts tomorrow at Jantar Mantar. I will go, my entire family will go, and all of you should go too," he told reporters.