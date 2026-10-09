24-hr internet shutdown near Jantar Mantar ahead of CJP protest; New Delhi district divided into 20 zones

Mobile internet services will be suspended within a four-kilometre radius of Jantar Mantar in New Delhi from 10 pm on Friday till 10 pm on Saturday, ahead of a proposed protest against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and the functioning of the Election Commission of India (ECI), Delhi Police sources said.

The Union Home Ministry has approved the decision, the sources said, adding that the suspension would be limited to mobile internet services in the designated area. Internet services in the rest of the national capital will remain unaffected.

The move comes amid heightened security arrangements ahead of the October 10 mobilisation called by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) and several student organisations.

The protest is expected to focus on the revision of electoral rolls and allegations of irregularities in the electoral process.

As part of the security preparations, Delhi Police has divided the New Delhi district into 20 zones to manage the situation and regulate movement around sensitive areas, sources said.

Each of the 20 zones will be monitored by a joint commissioner, a deputy commissioner and an additional deputy commissioner of police to ensure close supervision of the security arrangements, they said.

Special commissioners heading various units will also closely monitor the zones and coordinate with senior officers, whenever required, to respond to any law-and-order situation, a source said.

Additional CCTV cameras have been installed at important locations in New Delhi, Central Delhi and North Delhi districts as part of the security measures, the source said.

The internet shutdown is among several restrictions imposed ahead of the protest. The Delhi Police has denied permission for the demonstration and imposed prohibitory orders in the New Delhi district, citing concerns over public safety, law and order and traffic management.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has also announced the closure of entry and exit gates at 57 metro stations from 9 pm on Friday until further notice, with interchange facilities to remain available at the affected stations, except at New Delhi station. Train services at the identified stations may also be regulated depending on the situation.

The Railways has cancelled certain mail and express trains scheduled to arrive at New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway stations between 4 am and 2 pm on Saturday. Retail liquor outlets across Delhi will also remain closed on October 9 and 10.

The CJP and other groups have called for a mobilisation on October 10 over alleged irregularities in the SIR of electoral rolls and are demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Authorities have stepped up security across the capital, with police setting up barricades and additional deployment arrangements to prevent large gatherings and regulate movement towards sensitive locations.

(With inputs from PTI)