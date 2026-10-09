CP to Rajghat route turns into loud show of strength

NEW DELHI: “We will not stop till Gyanesh Kumar resigns,” was the recurring message that echoed on the route from Connaught Place to Rajghat on Thursday as the opposition stepped up its agitation against the Chief Election Commissioner.

Members of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) and the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) had also joined the Congress leaders. For several supporters, the repeated police action over the past two days had only strengthened their resolve to remain on the streets.

“We will continue to fight. They can stop our buses, detain our leaders or put up barricades, but they cannot stop us from raising our voices,” a Youth Congress member said.

Another protester said that the issue was not restricted to a political party or its leaders but every voter. “This is about our vote. If there are questions over the electoral rolls, there have to be answers. We will keep coming out until there is accountability,” he said.