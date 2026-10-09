Delhi CM Rekha Gupta tells top officers to seek prior approval before taking leave

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has flagged its top officers for taking vacations without prior permission, directing them to seek approval of the chief minister and the ministers concerned for any kind of leave. It has been observed that instructions regarding leave are not being adhered to, which was viewed seriously, said CM Rekha Gupta in an order issued on Wednesday by the Secretary (Services) Nandini Paliwal.

In previous orders issued by the government, the competent authority (Lieutenant Governor) directed that all the additional chief secretaries (ACSs), principal secretaries and heads of departments would furnish prior intimation to the CM and ministers in charge of their department about proceeding on leave of any kind, including casual leave.

The services department has again directed the top officers of the departments to comply with the instructions strictly, adding that a copy of every leave application of the officers of the rank of head of department and above will be endorsed to the Secretary to the CM. It has warned that non-compliance of the instructions will be adversely viewed and may lead to action for the default.