Delhi Police denies permission for CJP's Jantar Mantar protest; asks DMRC to close 57 metro stations

Delhi Police has denied permission for the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) proposed protest at Jantar Mantar on October 10 over the accountability of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), citing short notice, past non-compliance with directions and concerns over public safety, law and order and traffic regulation.

Joint Commissioner of Police Nupur Prasad said the New Delhi district police received an application on October 7 from CJP co-convener Saurav Das informing them of the planned protest.

“We have received an application from Saurav Das, Co-Convener of Cockroach Janta Party. The application is regarding an intimation for a protest on 10th October at Jantar Mantar. The protest was regarding the accountability of the CEC,” Prasad said.

She said the application was rejected because the notice was given at short notice, whereas the prescribed guidelines required intimation 10 days before the planned protest. She also alleged that the party had failed to follow lawful directions and its own undertakings during an earlier protest for which permission had been granted.

“Therefore, because of not following the legal directions, their own undertaking, and the prevalent law and order situation, and to maintain public safety, law and order, and traffic regulation, this time the permission is rejected; it is not approved,” she said.