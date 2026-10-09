Delhi Police denies permission for CJP's Jantar Mantar protest; asks DMRC to close 57 metro stations

Delhi Police has denied permission for the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) proposed protest at Jantar Mantar on October 10 over the accountability of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), citing short notice, past non-compliance with directions and concerns over public safety, law and order and traffic regulation.
Joint Commissioner of Police Nupur Prasad said the New Delhi district police received an application on October 7 from CJP co-convener Saurav Das informing them of the planned protest.
“We have received an application from Saurav Das, Co-Convener of Cockroach Janta Party. The application is regarding an intimation for a protest on 10th October at Jantar Mantar. The protest was regarding the accountability of the CEC,” Prasad said.
She said the application was rejected because the notice was given at short notice, whereas the prescribed guidelines required intimation 10 days before the planned protest. She also alleged that the party had failed to follow lawful directions and its own undertakings during an earlier protest for which permission had been granted.
“Therefore, because of not following the legal directions, their own undertaking, and the prevalent law and order situation, and to maintain public safety, law and order, and traffic regulation, this time the permission is rejected; it is not approved,” she said.
Prasad added that Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) was in force in the New Delhi area, imposing preventive restrictions to maintain public order and safety. She warned that violations of the provision would invite legal action.
Meanwhile, Delhi Police has requested the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to consider closing entry and exit gates at 57 metro stations across the national capital and reducing train frequency at these stations in view of protests planned for Saturday, according to an official communication.
In a letter dated Thursday, the Joint Commissioner of Police, Transport Range, asked the DMRC to take necessary measures at the identified stations, citing proposed protests at Jantar Mantar and other locations in the New Delhi district and the possibility of unruly crowds moving towards sensitive locations.
The CJP has announced a youth-led protest at Jantar Mantar on October 10 over alleged “vote theft”.
The proposed restrictions are scheduled to begin at 9 pm on Friday and continue on October 10 until the situation normalises.
The 57 stations identified in the communication include Rajiv Chowk, Central Secretariat, Patel Chowk, Janpath, New Delhi, Mandi House, ITO, Supreme Court, Indraprastha, Kashmere Gate, Karol Bagh, INA, Hauz Khas, Lajpat Nagar, Jamia Millia Islamia, Seelampur, Welcome, Shahdara, Rithala, Rohini East and Rohini West, among others.
Delhi Police has requested the DMRC to issue directions to the relevant officers and staff to implement the proposed measures. The letter seeks precautionary arrangements in view of the planned protests but does not confirm that the DMRC has approved or implemented the proposed closures or service restrictions.
(With inputs from ANI)