Delhi Traffic Police issues 13.35 lakh challans for unauthorised parking, L-G calls for joint action

NEW DELHI: Delhi Traffic Police has so far issued over 13 lakh challans and 5.54 lakh notices for unauthorised parking, with Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Thursday directing agencies to intensify action through joint enforcement to check illegal parking.

Chairing a meet to review chronic parking issues, the L-G directed officials to explore if adoption of FASTag and app-based real-time slot tracking, along with automated sensor ticketing, could be mandated to lessen manual intervention.

The MCD presented a district-wise enforcement plan with the Traffic Police for parking hotspots and market corridors from October 15 to December 15. Till October 5, the Traffic Police had issued 13.35 lakh challans and 5.54 lakh notices for unauthorised parking and towed 1.25 lakh vehicles using 76 cranes. Officials from the Traffic Police, MCD, NDMC and DMRC reviewed the persistent parking and mobility challenges at the meeting.

Sandhu directed officials to examine the possibility of providing dedicated EV charging points at all proposed parking sites. The proposed integration of all MCD and NDMC-managed parking on the Park+ app, with live display of vacant and occupied slots and data sharing with Google Maps and MapmyIndia, was also discussed.

He also called for an early decision on creation of a unified parking authority and directed the MCD, NDMC, DDA and Delhi Police to make a framework.