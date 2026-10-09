DPCC: Yamuna water quality deteriorated at 3 locations in September

NEW DELHI: The Yamuna river, which enters the city at Palla Village and exits at Jaitpur, recorded a slight deterioration in the water quality at three spots in September, with faecal coliform levels declining sharply from the previous month, according to the data from the DPCC.

The Biological Oxygen Demand (BOD) levels remained high and well beyond the permissible limit for September.

The water quality testing by DPCC involves collecting water samples from seven locations along the course of the Yamuna river through the capital, measuring several parameters such as BOD, dissolved oxygen, chemical oxygen demand, pH and faecal coliform, to determine the pollution level.

The seven locations include major points like Palla, Wazirabad, ISBT Bridge, ITO Bridge, Nizamudin Bridge, Okhla Barrage and the Yamuna River at Asgarpur (Kidwali, Haryana).

Three of the locations showed further deterioration, two locations showed slight improvement, while two more locations showed no change from the August data.

The three locations which showed deterioration were Wazirabad, Nizamudin Bridge, and at Asgarpur.

Two locations where the level remained the same were ISBT and ITO Bridge. The highest BOD was recorded at ISBT Bridge at 30 mg/l. The highest BOD in August was also recorded at ISBT Bridge, with a level of 28 mg/l.