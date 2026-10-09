DU rolls out women's safety measures after harassment complaints, orders campus security audit

NEW DELHI: Days after harassment complaints surfaced across the Delhi University campus, the university administration on Friday announced a series of measures to strengthen women’s safety, including repairing non-functional streetlights, installing CCTV cameras, increasing police presence and organising self-defence training for students.

In an official statement issued on October 9, the Office of the Proctor said an urgent online meeting was convened with college principals, deans, directors, heads of departments, hostel provosts, wardens and resident tutors to address concerns regarding the safety and security of women across the university’s colleges, departments, faculty areas and hostels.

The university has directed officials to conduct comprehensive safety assessments of their respective areas and identify potential blind spots. Immediate measures include repairing non-functional lights, installing additional streetlights in poorly illuminated areas, strategically placing CCTV cameras and pruning overgrown trees that obstruct visibility.

The administration has also asked colleges and departments to organise gender sensitisation workshops and a seven-day self-defence crash course for students in collaboration with the Delhi Police. Women's safety helpline numbers 1091 and 112 are to be prominently displayed and publicised across the campus.

The Proctor has directed all concerned authorities to submit detailed lists of issues concerning women's safety and security by 5 pm on October 12, either in hard copy or digital format, to facilitate their identification and resolution.