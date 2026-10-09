DU rolls out women's safety measures after harassment complaints, orders campus security audit

NEW DELHI: Days after harassment complaints surfaced across the Delhi University campus, the university administration on Friday announced a series of measures to strengthen women’s safety, including repairing non-functional streetlights, installing CCTV cameras, increasing police presence and organising self-defence training for students.
In an official statement issued on October 9, the Office of the Proctor said an urgent online meeting was convened with college principals, deans, directors, heads of departments, hostel provosts, wardens and resident tutors to address concerns regarding the safety and security of women across the university’s colleges, departments, faculty areas and hostels.
The university has directed officials to conduct comprehensive safety assessments of their respective areas and identify potential blind spots. Immediate measures include repairing non-functional lights, installing additional streetlights in poorly illuminated areas, strategically placing CCTV cameras and pruning overgrown trees that obstruct visibility.
The administration has also asked colleges and departments to organise gender sensitisation workshops and a seven-day self-defence crash course for students in collaboration with the Delhi Police. Women's safety helpline numbers 1091 and 112 are to be prominently displayed and publicised across the campus.
The Proctor has directed all concerned authorities to submit detailed lists of issues concerning women's safety and security by 5 pm on October 12, either in hard copy or digital format, to facilitate their identification and resolution.
The meeting also discussed increasing police presence near colleges and hostels, deploying dedicated surveillance teams and installing an adequate number of pink booths for women. Officials also called for improvements in the functioning of the Vamika police van, which is intended to provide rapid assistance.
In addition to security measures, the university has directed officials to assess the structural condition of campus buildings, colleges and hostels in coordination with the Engineering department. Any infrastructure-related concerns requiring urgent repairs must be reported.
The administration said necessary precautionary steps would be taken in accordance with the discussions held at the meeting, reiterating its commitment to creating a safer environment for students and staff.
In the last week of September, the University of Delhi had suspended three LLB students from their courses with immediate effect following an FIR lodged by the police in connection with an incident reported on September 23.
The three students were enrolled at Law Centre-II. Separate orders were issued by the Office of the Proctor on September 28 state that their suspension was based on the FIR registered by Delhi Police regarding the incident that occurred on the evening of September 23.