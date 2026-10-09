For The Soul of Ram

Weeks before the first Diwali diya is lit, a Delhi ritual begins. For almost a month, families make their way to Mandi House, settle into the open-air theatre and wait for the lights to dim on a story they know by heart and never tire of.

This year, that ritual carries a special weight. From October 11 to November 1, Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra (SBKK) presents the 69th year of SHRI RAM, its annual Ramayana dance drama, daily at 6.30 pm.

After nearly 25 years, it returns to its traditional form, culminating in Ram Rajya on November 1.

A cultural offering

SHRI RAM was envisioned and created in 1957, by the Kendra's founder, the late Sumitra Charat Ram, as a cultural offering to a young nation. Rooted in Tulsidas's Ramcharitmanas, the 2 hour 15 minute production follows Ram from his birth to exile, across the sea to Lanka, and home again to his Rajya Abhishek.

Its original creation brought together a constellation of eminent artists including Ramdhari Singh Dinkar, Guru Gopinath, Bhagwandas Verma, Narendra Sharma, the Dagar Brothers, Rahi Masoom Raza, Tapas Sen and B.K. Sawant Badal.

Since the 1970s, chairperson Padma Shri Shobha Deepak Singh has renewed the production with contemporary stagecraft, LED visuals and simultaneous Hindi and English translations.