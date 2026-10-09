Nana Patekar: The celebrated and the unsung

A brief look at his filmography reveals the secret ingredient of veteran actor Nana Patekar’s greatness and legacy: his consistency. Since his breakout role in Salaam Bombay (1988), Nana, who passed away on Thursday, continued to make his presence felt with strong and powerful roles year after year, bringing a rarely channelled intensity to Hindi cinema. He paved the way for actors who didn’t fit conventional ideas of stardom by becoming a bankable superstar. While many of his roles became iconic, some still lack the recognition they deserve.

Here’s a look back at the wonderful dichotomy in Nana Patekar's filmography, which made him one of the most celebrated and underrated actors of Indian cinema.

Parinda (1989)

When you think of the greatest Hindi film antagonists of all time, you can't ignore Anna, the cold-stared crime overlord in Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Parinda — this is where Nana Patekar redefined villainy with his eerie blend of calculated calm and unbridled terror. Some moments from the film—be it Anna’s outburst upon seeing fire or the climactic sequence—are permanently etched in every cinephile’s memory, and it’s hard to imagine anyone but Nana pulling it off.