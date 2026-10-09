Raising Boys, One Conversation at a Time

The alleged gang rape of a 17-year-old girl at Aastha Kunj Park near Delhi’s Kalkaji area, and the subsequent investigation into the incident, have once again brought conversations around women’s safety into public focus. Days earlier, a woman biker in Gurugram was allegedly chased and rammed by a car on Golf Course Road after she asked the driver to stay away, an incident captured on camera and widely shared online.

Beyond the immediate questions of policing and public safety, these incidents also raise a quieter question: what are boys being taught about respect, boundaries, rejection and women as they grow up?

For mothers and teachers, the answer does not always come in the form of a formal conversation. Often, it is built into ordinary life.

Start before the conversation feels necessary

Neetu Sarin, a Delhi-based psychoanalyst and mother to a four-year-old boy, believes conversations around gender begin much earlier than parents may realise. “There is no particular age you have to start with,” she says, pointing instead to the everyday messages children receive, from the colours they are encouraged to wear to whether a boy is allowed to engage with his feminine side such as playing with dolls or taking up gardening. For Sarin, even a seemingly ordinary interaction can carry a message about gender and diversity. She argues that conversations should not be reduced to one (and done) formal “birds and bees” talk, but should be more inclusive and ongoing such as what felt soft and resourceful to the child in the day, what felt depleting, what made them feel adequate and what help did they find difficult asking for?

Gender sensitivity begins with sensitivity towards one's own masculine and feminine unity within, as well as discerning its myriad manifestations in others.

At 12, Pooja Iyengar’s son is still too young, she feels, for detailed conversations about incidents such as the recent rape or assault cases. But that does not mean the subject of gender is absent at home.

The Bhopal-based Chairman of Mahashakti Seva Kendra says she actively challenges stereotypes her son encounters about women. Her son is a badminton player and admires women badminton players, giving her an everyday opportunity to reinforce that ability, ambition and achievement are not determined by gender. She has also spoken to him about periods and the need to respond with understanding and kindness towards women. The more difficult conversations about rape and assault, she says, will come when he is older and better equipped to understand them.