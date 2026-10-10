Delhi government steps up checks on construction pollution

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has stepped up inspections of construction sites to check dust pollution, warning that action will be taken against agencies found violating prescribed norms, including those undertaking government projects.

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) is conducting regular and surprise inspections across the Capital. Show-cause notices have been issued to project agencies at sites where dust-control measures were found inadequate.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said pollution-control norms must be followed by all agencies, irrespective of whether their projects are government-run or privately owned. Proposed action against violators includes stopping construction work, disconnecting electricity supply and imposing environmental compensation, depending on the nature and severity of the violations.

Inspections found deficiencies at sites linked to the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Delhi Metro-related work and the National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC). The sites include sewer-line laying work in Patparganj Industrial Area; a 17.2-km stretch of NH-9/Rohtak Road between Punjabi Bagh and Tikri Kalan, particularly near Mundka Metro Station and Mundka Industrial Area; work near Gate 3 of Krishi Bhawan, close to Central Secretariat Metro Station; and NBCC’s GPRA projects in Sarojini Nagar and Netaji Nagar.

The government said the inspections form part of its Winter Pollution Action Plan, which focuses on preventive action before pollution levels rise during winter. The plan also targets vehicular emissions, road and construction dust, industrial pollution, waste burning, traffic congestion and identified pollution hotspots. The ‘No PUC, No Fuel’ initiative has also been implemented since October 1 to curb vehicular emissions, the government said.