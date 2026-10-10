Delhi Police to wear body cameras at CJP protest, says footage will counter allegations of manhandling

Security arrangements have been tightened across parts of central Delhi ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar on Saturday, with multi-layered barricading, Rapid Action Force (RAF) deployment and restrictions on metro services in place.

Heavy security deployments were witnessed around Mandi House and Firoz Shah Road to maintain law and order and prevent unauthorised gatherings.

Delhi Police personnel on duty have been equipped with uniform-mounted body cameras capable of recording footage in low-light conditions. According to ANI, the measure is intended to ensure transparency and prevent confrontations during the demonstration.

“These body cams are to protect us and others. In situations of manhandling, allegations are levelled against Delhi Police. So, these body cams will prove whether we did anything to anyone or not. This will record everything,” an on-duty police official told ANI.

Alongside central paramilitary units, Delhi Police has deployed its specialised all-women ‘Pink Force’ in key areas. Officials said the unit had been positioned following recent incidents of alleged misbehaviour towards women police personnel during large demonstrations, ANI reported.

More than 35,000 Delhi Police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed across the national capital ahead of the protest, according to ANI. The heightened security comes amid a directive from the Union Home Secretary to states and Union Territories to maintain law and order.