L-G approves revised rules for health professionals’ council to boost standards

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant-Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu has approved the revised draft rules for the Delhi State Allied and Healthcare Professions Council, including provisions for full-time leadership and an online registration system for professionals.

The revisions were made following observations by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and aim to clarify the council’s functioning and bring greater transparency to the regulation of allied and healthcare professions in the Capital.

Under the revised draft Delhi State Allied and Healthcare Professions Council Rules, 2025, the council’s chairperson will be a full-time position, with a salary equivalent to that of a Principal Secretary to the Delhi government, in Level 15 of the Pay Matrix. The chairperson will also be entitled to applicable travelling allowances.

The remuneration of the council’s secretary has been fixed at a level equivalent to that of a Delhi government secretary, under Level 14 of the Pay Matrix, with a salary range of Rs 1,82,200 to Rs 2,24,100.