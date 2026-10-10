L-G approves revised rules for health professionals’ council to boost standards

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant-Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu has approved the revised draft rules for the Delhi State Allied and Healthcare Professions Council, including provisions for full-time leadership and an online registration system for professionals.
The revisions were made following observations by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and aim to clarify the council’s functioning and bring greater transparency to the regulation of allied and healthcare professions in the Capital.
Under the revised draft Delhi State Allied and Healthcare Professions Council Rules, 2025, the council’s chairperson will be a full-time position, with a salary equivalent to that of a Principal Secretary to the Delhi government, in Level 15 of the Pay Matrix. The chairperson will also be entitled to applicable travelling allowances.
The remuneration of the council’s secretary has been fixed at a level equivalent to that of a Delhi government secretary, under Level 14 of the Pay Matrix, with a salary range of Rs 1,82,200 to Rs 2,24,100.
The draft rules also provide for an online registration system to maintain the State Register of Allied and Healthcare Professionals. The system is expected to make the registration process more transparent and efficient. The revised rules are based on the National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions (NCAHP) Act, 2021, which provides for the regulation of education and professional standards in the sector.
The Act, which came into force on May 25, 2021, seeks to maintain standards of education and services, assess institutions, maintain central and state registers of professionals, and promote research and the adoption of scientific advancements.Under Section 22 of the Act, state governments are required to constitute State Allied and Healthcare Councils through notifications. Section 68 empowers state governments to frame rules for implementing the Act, including provisions governing the qualifications, remuneration and service conditions of council members and employees.
The approval of the revised draft rules is expected to pave the way for a more structured system for the registration and regulation of allied and healthcare professionals in the national capital.