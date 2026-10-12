Before rushing to cut ribbons, Audit delayed projects

In these columns we have been discussing the fallout of a good policy badly implemented. The immediate reference was the notification of the Master Plan for Delhi 2047, and the larger question was whether Delhi had learnt from the experience of its previous master plans. We had also argued that, ironically, some of the city’s most enduring infrastructure has come not from the master plans themselves but from the legacy projects associated with major events.

Delhi’s experience with the Commonwealth Games is a case in point. The Games were controversial but it cannot be denied that the infrastructure created around them continues to sustain the city. Roads, flyovers, bridges, Metro extensions, public spaces and other connectivity projects became part of Delhi’s permanent physical infrastructure.

However, the fate of two delayed Commonwealth Games-era projects, Barapullah III and the Bhairon Marg underpass, offers an important lesson for the government now attempting to push delayed infrastructure back onto the fast track. A delayed infrastructure project is not merely a project whose completion date has been pushed forward, it’s to be remembered that lapse of time changes the city around the project.

A project designed to solve the traffic problem of 2010 cannot automatically be assumed to be the ideal solution to the traffic problem of 2026. This is precisely where the Barapullah III and Bhairon Marg experiences become instructive.

The momentum behind several infrastructure projects weakened after the Commonwealth Games, particularly after the change of government in Delhi. Political priorities shifted. Infrastructure development gradually took a back seat to welfare-oriented politics, or what has increasingly become a rather sober synonym for the politics of freebies. Projects that required sustained administrative attention and significant capital expenditure did not enjoy the same political urgency.