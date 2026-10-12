Ex-JNU prof, rights activist passes away

NEW DELHI: Renowned political scientist and human rights activist Kamal Mitra Chenoy died in Delhi on Saturday. He was 75.

Chenoy was a professor at Jawaharlal Nehru University’s (JNU) School of International Studies and chaired its Centre for Comparative Politics and Political Theory. He also taught at IGNOU and was a visiting scholar at Columbia University.

A former vice-president of the JNUSU, Chenoy was associated with the CPI for four decades before joining the AAP in 2014. He worked on human rights and secularism, undertaking fact-finding initiatives on the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and 2002 Gujarat violence.

Chenoy was married to Anuradha Mitra Chenoy, a distinguished professor and expert on Russian affairs.