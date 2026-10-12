From Nature’s Healing Pantry

PCOS often announces itself through a combination of hormonal symptoms—irregular periods, weight gain, cystic acne, pigmentation and thinning hair. While medical treatment may be necessary, nature offers a wonderful supporting toolkit through food, herbs and simple skin and hair rituals.

Start with the PCOS plate. For hormonal balance, make protein and fibre the foundation of every meal. Eggs, fish, chicken, paneer, Greek yoghurt, dal, chickpeas and tofu provide protein, while vegetables, chia, flax and psyllium add fibre. Include low-glycaemic fruits such as berries, guava, apple, pear and oranges rather than relying heavily on juices or sweet fruits.

Seeds can be particularly useful. A daily mix of 1 tablespoon ground flaxseed, 1 tablespoon pumpkin seeds and 1 tablespoon chia seeds can provide fibre, omega-3 fats, zinc and other nutrients. Walnuts, almonds and sesame seeds are also excellent additions. Cinnamon and fenugreek can be used as culinary spices, but supplements or concentrated doses should be discussed with a doctor, particularly if you take diabetes medication.

For cystic acne: soothe, don't scrub

Hormonal cystic acne is deep and inflammatory, so aggressive exfoliation can make matters worse.

Try this simple oat-and-aloe calming mask:

1 tablespoon finely powdered oats

1 tablespoon pure aloe vera gel

½ teaspoon honey

Mix, apply to clean skin for 10–15 minutes and rinse gently. Oats can soothe irritation, aloe provides hydration and honey has skin-supportive properties. Use once or twice a week.

For daily care, choose a gentle cleanser, lightweight non-comedogenic moisturiser and SPF 30–50. This is particularly important because inflamed acne can leave persistent marks and pigmentation.