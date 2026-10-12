Over 200 detained on Day 2 of anti-CEC stir

NEW DELHI: Over 200 protesters were detained as they raised slogans and marched towards Jantar Mantar on Sunday, with several seen being dragged into police buses, as the protest called by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) entered its second day amid heavy security deployment across the capital.

Those detained on Sunday included CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas and student leaders Neha Bora and Aishe Ghosh, as protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar entered their second day.

Many detainees, including members of student organisations such as the Students’ Federation of India (SFI), All India Students’ Association (AISA) and Krantikari Yuva Sangathan (KYS), were seen being dragged into police buses while raising slogans demanding Kumar’s resignation.

Demonstrators marched through Connaught Place’s Inner Circle and towards Rajiv Chowk. Those approaching from the RK Ashram Marg Metro station were also detained. Police said more than 40 protesters were detained near the station.

The SFI alleged that hundreds of its activists were detained and taken to Surajmal Stadium in Nangloi. It also claimed that its leaders were assaulted inside police vans and that Brittas was left injured by the roadside. AISA president Neha Bora was detained near Vijay Chowk. CJP alleged that protesters, including doctors demonstrating near Gurdwara Bangla Sahib, were also taken into custody.

Meanwhile, videos circulating on social media showed KYS members staging a protest on boats near Nigambodh Ghat. Holding posters, they raised slogans demanding the chief election commissioner’s resignation. Members of the organisation were also seen demonstrating near Connaught Place.

The detentions came amid extensive security arrangements across the capital, with police personnel deployed at several locations to prevent protesters from reaching Jantar Mantar.