Storm in Delhi and its political climate as dissent breaks through barricades

NEW DELHI: The city was held hostage for second day in a row with yellow police barricades, guarded by thousands of police and paramilitary personnel taking over street by street in central Delhi. Stormy wasn’t just the weather; Delhi’s political climate too painted a similar picture.

What would otherwise have been a bustling Sunday, saw groups of protesters attempting to assemble and being swiftly intercepted by police. Even though the norms were relaxed and shops in and around Connaught Place were partly opened, the deserted look wasn’t familiar to the eyes, especially in the festive season.

Throughout the day, placards went up; slogans rose above the traffic; uniformed personnel closed in. At intervals, clusters of demonstrators broke through police barricades and dashed down the streets, prompting officers to give chase. Their attempts to evade the police were short-lived: they were quickly intercepted, surrounded and taken into custody. Some were pulled along the road by police personnel before being pushed into buses stationed nearby. Yet nothing dampened the spirit.

The tricolour waved high at the heart of the city, and so did the series of grievances. The difference between the state and the demonstrators is substantial, but the streets had become the place where that disagreement was being expressed visibly.