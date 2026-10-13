BJP protests outside Congress HQ, seeks sacked JNU prof Akoijam’s removal from party

Referring to Vadra’s slogan ‘Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon’ (I am a girl, and I can fight), Devi sought to know whether it had been reduced to an empty political catchphrase.

“Today, on behalf of our women and the daughters of this country, we want to ask Priyanka Gandhi ji: What happened to your slogan? Has it become an empty slogan? Where has it gone?” the minister further said.

Devi also accused the Congress of extending political protection to Akoijam and questioned why the party had not taken disciplinary action against him in the wake of the allegations.

“An MP from your party has sexually harassed 11 girls. Even Jawaharlal Nehru University has taken action against this accused MP and dismissed him. Despite all this, why are you still silent? When will you break your silence, Rahul Gandhi? When will you expel that MP?” she asked.

A day earlier, the Delhi Police registered an FIR in this regard following a complaint by the chief security officer of the university. he has been booked on the charges of sexual harassment and insulting a woman’s modesty.

Lawmakers join stir calling for action

Members of the BJP’s women’s wing, joined by several women MPs, including Bansuri Swaraj, organised the demonstration under the banner of the ‘Nari Shakti Hunkar Andolan’. The party accused the Congress leadership of failing to act against Akoijam despite allegations involving as many as 11 female students.