Delhi’s women bikers on road rage, harassment and gender stereotypes

Last month, biker Shivani Chauhan was chased down allegedly in a case of road rage by car driver Kalyan Bainsla on Gurugram’s Golf Course Road. Amiyanshi Srivastava faced a similar incident. She recalls an evening on the Noida Expressway when a car full of men began tailing her Yamaha R15. The occupants repeatedly pulled alongside her, matched her speed and cut across her lane, forcing her to slow down.

The 22-year-old waited until she reached heavier traffic, manoeuvred between vehicles and pulled into a crowded petrol pump. “I did not want to engage in a high-speed chase on public roads,” she says. The encounter has shaped how she navigates the city. Now, she avoids riding late at night alone or travelling through isolated stretches, and prefers familiar, well-lit roads.

For women riding motorcycles and sports bikes across Delhi-NCR, such calculations have become part of an activity they otherwise associate with freedom and independence.