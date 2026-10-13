Hostel plans for 30K students to be tabled

NEW DELHI: Several hostel construction and redevelopment plans, designed to add accommodation for over 30,000 students, are set to be tabled before the University of Delhi’s Executive Council on Tuesday.

The proposals include high-rise hostels at the Dhaka Complex, new accommodation at the proposed East and West campuses, redevelopment of existing facilities such as Jubilee Hall and the PG Men’s Hostel, and dedicated accommodation for women and working women.

The agenda for the Executive Council’s meeting, scheduled for Tuesday, states that the Finance Committee has recommended placing the projects and their detailed project reports before the council for approval.

If approved, the proposals will be sent to the respective ministries for sanction and funding under grants-in-aid, the agenda said. The university has proposed two Y-shaped hostels at the Dhaka Complex, one each for girls and boys, with a capacity of 4,836 students each and a cost of `1,130 crore per project. Both projects are planned as 2-basement, ground-plus-31-storey structures.