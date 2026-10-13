Jamia students launch indefinite hunger strike demanding restoration of students’ union

NEW DELHI: Taking inspiration from student protests at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) and Maulana Azad National Urdu University, three students of Jamia Millia Islamia have launched an indefinite hunger strike demanding the restoration of the students’ union and the holding of elections, which were discontinued on the campus in 2006.

The hunger strike began on October 12 at Gate No. 18, the designated protest site on the campus. However, after student Jasim was allegedly picked up and left at Sukhdev Vihar, the protesters shifted their demonstration to Gate No. 7, near the statue of poet Mirza Ghalib, where the campaign for the Jamia Millia Islamia Students’ Union (JMISU) has gained visibility.

On Tuesday, police personnel, including women police officers, were stationed outside Gate No. 7. Entry into the university campus was being strictly regulated, with visitors required to produce their identity cards.

“Three students. No food. One demand,” read a message circulated by the campaign, calling for the restoration of student democracy at Jamia.

The three students who are on hunger strike include Jasim Khan, a student of Master’s in International Studies; Najmul, a BTech student; and Ebin, a BA LLB student.

Speaking to the newspaper, Jasim Khan said, “We have gathered courage after a long time, and this protest to demand a basic right as a student was much needed. Also, it shows how the university can’t even tolerate 100 students protesting peacefully within the campus. The moment our hunger strike started, I was forcefully picked up, and now, throughout the day, police are stationed outside the gate, and 50 guards from the entire campus are guarding us.”