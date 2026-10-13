March for Democracy: Opposition fills up Lutyens’ roads to make a power point

NEW DELHI: Three layers of police barricades stood between the INDIA bloc’s march and the Supreme Court on Monday, as opposition leaders and supporters moved through central Delhi carrying flags and placards. The procession advanced along Barakhamba Road towards Bhagwan Das Road, where security personnel had been positioned to prevent the crowd from proceeding further.

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other opposition leaders led the mobilisation, which came to a halt at a police blockade as the alliance sought to carry its protest over electoral issues to the country’s highest court.

The march, organised under the banner “Chalo Delhi: March for Democracy,” drew political leaders, party workers and student groups into the heart of the capital. The stretch between CP and Mandi House filled steadily with demonstrators through the morning, as security arrangements extended across the surrounding roads in anticipation of the procession’s approach to the court.

Rahul Gandhi led the march alongside his sister Priyanka and Neha Bora, president of the AISA. Other opposition figures joined the procession as it moved, including Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav. Supporters from the Congress, the IYC, the NSUI and Left-affiliated student groups swelled the crowd as it pushed forward.

The mobilisation carried a visible mix of political workers and students, together behind a wall of flags and placards. At several points, demonstrators were seen climbing onto police vehicles, waving national and party flags as the crowd pressed through barricaded stretches of road, a striking, almost defiant image against the grey backdrop of security cordons.