Video testimony of Google and Bumble officials okayed in Walkar murder case

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court has allowed the prosecution to record through video conferencing the testimony of four foreign-based nodal officers of WhatsApp, Google and Bumble in the Shraddha Walkar murder case, saying that securing their physical presence would entail undue delay and exorbitant expense.

Additional Sessions Judge Hargurvarinder Singh Jaggi passed the order on an application filed by the prosecution seeking permission to examine the witnesses through video conferencing under the Electronic Evidence and Video Conferencing Rules, 2025.

In the order dated October 9, the court said, “Having considered the application and given that the above-named witnesses reside abroad, securing their physical attendance before this Court would entail undue delay and exorbitant expense. In the interest of an expeditious trial and justice, the application moved by the prosecution is allowed.”

The four witnesses include Adrian Silvera, nodal officer of WhatsApp LLC and Meta Platforms Inc; Shelby Smith and Arti Sheth, nodal officers of Google LLC and Gmail, respectively; and Luke Mitsi, nodal officer and law enforcement operations manager of Bumble Group.

The court noted that the witnesses, who are based in the US and the UK, were required to tender evidence by way of affidavits and allowing their testimony via video conferencing.

One witness per day

The court directed that their testimonies be recorded one witness per day, commencing December 1, 2026. The court’s coordinator will prepare a schedule in coordination with the prosecution, defence counsel and the coordinators at the respective remote locations.