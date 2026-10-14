Anirudh Varma Collective takes its sound to the UK and US

When the Anirudh Varma Collective (AVC) began in 2016, its founding idea was to bring musicians from different backgrounds together and explore what they could create, with Indian classical music at the centre. Nearly a decade later, that philosophy continues to shape the Delhi-based ensemble, which is currently touring the United Kingdom for the first time, following a visit to the United States in September.

Founded by pianist, composer and producer Anirudh Varma, the collective has developed a musical language that draws on Indian classical and folk traditions while making room for contemporary arrangements, harmony, improvisation and the individual voices of its musicians. Its ongoing tour brings together music from its three albums — Perspectives (2018), Homecoming (2022) and Sabr (2025) — alongside early material from its forthcoming fourth album.

“The way we listen and respond to each other on stage changes from evening to evening, and the audience becomes part of that exchange,” says Varma. “We’re also excited by opportunities to meet local musicians and students, share our process and see what emerges from making music together.”