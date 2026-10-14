Anirudh Varma Collective takes its sound to the UK and US

When the Anirudh Varma Collective (AVC) began in 2016, its founding idea was to bring musicians from different backgrounds together and explore what they could create, with Indian classical music at the centre. Nearly a decade later, that philosophy continues to shape the Delhi-based ensemble, which is currently touring the United Kingdom for the first time, following a visit to the United States in September.
Founded by pianist, composer and producer Anirudh Varma, the collective has developed a musical language that draws on Indian classical and folk traditions while making room for contemporary arrangements, harmony, improvisation and the individual voices of its musicians. Its ongoing tour brings together music from its three albums — Perspectives (2018), Homecoming (2022) and Sabr (2025) — alongside early material from its forthcoming fourth album.
“The way we listen and respond to each other on stage changes from evening to evening, and the audience becomes part of that exchange,” says Varma. “We’re also excited by opportunities to meet local musicians and students, share our process and see what emerges from making music together.”
The tour marks another step in AVC's growing international presence. The collective first toured the US in 2023, returning in spring 2026 before embarking on its latest visit. While the US tour builds on relationships established with audiences over the years, the UK leg introduces its music to a new territory. “With each visit, we hope people get to know the Collective a little more, while we also learn from the places and people we encounter,” Varma says.
For Varma, the appeal of performing internationally lies partly in the different ways audiences engage with the music. Some listeners arrive with an understanding of raag and bandish, while others encounter Indian classical music for the first time, responding instead to its melodies, rhythms and the energy of the ensemble. “Our hope is to create a space where people feel welcome to listen and be curious, whatever their familiarity with the tradition,” he says.
Beyond concerts, the tour includes university engagements and a masterclass at the University of Cambridge, alongside performances in London, Manchester and other locations. These encounters extend the collective's work into educational and cultural spaces, allowing musicians to share their creative process as well as their performances.
Over the years, AVC has grown into a community of more than 150 musicians across India, the US and Canada. Its touring lineup can vary between engagements, reflecting an approach that prioritises collaboration over a fixed ensemble.
That spirit of exchange is also shaping the collective's forthcoming fourth album. Having explored the possibilities of its sound across three records, Varma says the musicians have grown more confident in trusting one another's instincts. The new album will deepen that process through collaborations, particularly with singer-songwriters. “I’m excited to explore how their approach to lyrics, melody and storytelling finds a place within the Collective’s sound, and how our musical language responds to theirs,” he says.