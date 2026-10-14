Club manager, wife and three bouncers held over assault death of driver

NEW DELHI: A club manager, his wife and three bouncers have been arrested for allegedly assaulting a driver who later died following a dispute at a nightclub in Sarai Rohilla, police said.

The incident took place on October 10 at Tor House nightclub, where the victim, Daljeet, had gone to party with friends. The altercation reportedly began after beer was spilled on a woman, leading to a confrontation with the club staff.

A police officer said the group returned home after the altercation. Daljeet later felt unwell and went to sleep. When he failed to wake up by the afternoon, his wife took him to a hospital, where he was declared dead. Friends alleged that the accused continued to assault Daljeet despite repeated pleas to spare him.