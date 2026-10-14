Delhi CM, Union Minister Bhupender Yadav review air pollution mitigation steps

NEW DELHI: Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday undertook a detailed on-ground review of the air pollution mitigation measures being undertaken by the city government at the major hotspot of Anand Vihar.

They also visited the AI-enabled integrated command and control centre (ICCC) of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) at Shastri Park.

During the review, they virtually inaugurated public EV charging stations at ISBT Anand Vihar, Nand Nagri depot, Rohini Sector-37 depot, Nangloi depot and Keshopur depot in Delhi, along with flagging-off 150 new electric buses at Swami Vivekanand ISBT, Anand Vihar. The Ministers also inaugurated 13 new Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations (CAAQMS) installed by DPCC.

During the visit to Anand Vihar ISBT, the ministers were informed that Anand Vihar had become a major air pollution hotspot area due to traffic congestion, traffic of commuting buses at bus terminal, road dust along roadsides, road dust emanating from unpaved roads and roadsides, potholes, unpaved parking and incomplete paving of the terminal, construction and demolition activities, and open waste burning.

Detailing the air pollution mitigation measures undertaken at the hotspot, the Union minister shared that short term and long term actions were assigned to 11 agencies. “Internal roads have been paved. Encroachments have been removed.

Construction activities follow green netting and dust control measures. Long term measures such as greening activities are being taken up at the location,” he said, noting that the persistent issue of air pollution at the hotspot had now been contained.