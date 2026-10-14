‘Indecent’: BJP women’s wing on Congress stir

NEW DELHI: Alleging “indecent behaviour” by Congress workers during Monday’s protest outside the party headquarters, the BJP Mahila Morcha workers have submitted a complaint to the DCP (Central Delhi). They have demanded action against the Congress workers identified in the video attached by them.

BJP MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat and party workers apprised the DCP of the details of the indecent behaviour by Congress workers the previous day. Speaking to the media after submitting the complaint, Sehrawat said that the indecent behaviour displayed by Congress workers towards BJP Mahila Morcha workers yesterday clearly reflected the values and conduct they had imbibed from their leader, Rahul Gandhi.

Sehrawat said that the manner in which Congress leader Rahul Gandhi allegedly pushed a pregnant journalist yesterday and, even earlier, behaved inappropriately with women police personnel was utterly unacceptable and unbecoming of any educated individual.