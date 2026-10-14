Love Is an Obvious Choice: Leela Samson on Indian Dance and Devotion

Excerpts from an interview with Leela Samson:

1. Why did you choose love as the central theme of this year’s KNMA Festival, and what makes dance an apt medium to explore it?

Love is an obvious choice. It is a universal feeling and one that is being replaced by feelings like suspicion, mistrust and even hate. Dance is a consummate art form that includes the all-important aspect of the word, verses, poems, stories in multiple languages. It also includes the element of music. And then it has its own varied vocabulary of movement, expression, rhythmic impulses and drama. What more can you ask for?

And I hope the performances go beyond ‘performance’ and leave us with the wondrous nature of love in all its dimensions and expressions.

2. How did you curate the line-up to bring together diverse dance forms while encouraging artists to explore new ideas and stories?

It was a huge challenge to include all forms of dance, from the rustic to the classical, from across multiple languages and dancers who represent different time spaces. I wanted the dancers to express themselves in their authentic forms, but to challenge themselves with new ideas, languages and unknown stories.

Live performance is tangible and delicate, momentary and eternal, impulsive and deliberate. There is nothing that you can compare to it. It is almost divine.