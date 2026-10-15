85% of network worked on Oct 10: DMRC to SC

NEW DELHI: There was no curtailment or cancellation of metro train services in view of the October 10 protests called by the Cockroach Janta Party in the national capital and the entry and exit were restricted at just 45 out of the 303 stations, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) told the Supreme Court on Wednesday.

In an affidavit filed before the apex court, the DMRC said over 85% of the metro network—258 stations—remained fully operational, accessible and functional for commuters.

It also noted that entry and exit were restricted at only 45 out of 303 stations, accounting for 15% of the entire network, from 9 pm of October 9 till October 10.

The DMRC affidavit explained that the entry and exit regulations were undertaken pursuant to assessment of law enforcement agencies and in accordance with their directions.

The affidavit was filed in connection with a contempt plea alleging wilful disobedience. While hearing a plea against the closure of various metro stations and cancellation of trains to Delhi in view of the protests in the national capital, the top court had directed the Centre on October 9 to ensure that there was no “complete prohibition” of the movement of metro and trains coming to Delhi.

A separate affidavit was also filed in the apex court by the DMRC chairperson, who said the October 9 order was complied with in letter and spirit.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant—which had earlier directed DMRC and others to file compliance affidavit—is scheduled to hear the plea on Thursday.