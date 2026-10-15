CBI files supplementary chargesheet in 2026 NEET-UG paper leak case

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday filed a supplementary chargesheet against the 14th accused in the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case before a Delhi court.

Special Judge Ajay Gupta directed that a copy of the chargesheet be supplied to the counsel of accused Sheshrav Bajrang Suryawanshi alias Raj Suryawanshi and posted the matter for further proceedings on Thursday.

The CBI alleged that Suryawanshi, a resident of Nanded in Maharashtra, was a close associate of co-accused Shubham Khairnar. Arrested on September 2, he allegedly provided the leaked examination paper to candidates in collusion with Khairnar and collected money from their families.

According to the agency, Suryawanshi asked candidates to assemble at a location in Nanded, where they were provided the paper. He allegedly retained their original educational certificates and identity cards to ensure payment after the examination. On August 12, a designated fast-track court took cognisance of the CBI’s chargesheet against 13 other accused.

The agency’s earlier investigation led to arrests across Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Haryana. Its first arrests, on May 13, were those of Mangilal, Dinesh and Vikas Biwal in Rajasthan. Their mobile phones allegedly contained leaked PDFs received through Telegram on April 29. The same day, the CBI arrested Yash Yadav in Gurugram and Khairnar in Nashik.