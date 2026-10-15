Delhi Cabinet clears Rs 1,000 crore for industrial development

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Cabinet has approved Delhi Industrial Policy, 2026, a 10-year roadmap for developing a “clean, knowledge-based industrial economy” in the capital, with a focus on high-value, non-polluting sectors.

The decision also provides for an expenditure of Rs 1,000 crore on the Mukhyamantri Udyamshree Yojana over five years, from 2026–27 to 2030–31.

CM Rekha Gupta, who chaired the meeting on Tuesday, said the policy aims to develop the capital as a leading hub for advanced technology, global capability centres (GCCs), data centres, research and development, circular economy and modern manufacturing.

Keeping the needs of different sectors in mind, tailored incentives would be provided for capital investment, office or workspace rentals, new hiring, energy conservation and skill development, she announced. The policy will also encourage resource reuse and waste reduction, she added.

As per the new policy, a 25% incentive on digital infrastructure investment, up to `10 crore (`12 crore for women), will be available for three years. Office rental assistance of 40%—up to `2 crore—will be provided for three years. Cloud services will qualify for 25% assistance for two years, capped at `10 lakh annually.