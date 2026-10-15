Delhi L-G calls for infra push at DDA meet

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant-Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Wednesday reviewed the progress of the Delhi Development Authority’s Transit-Oriented Development policy with senior officials, stressing the need for sustainable infrastructure, better connectivity and timely execution of projects.

The policy, which allows high-rise development along Metro and rail corridors, is expected to boost housing supply under the proposed Master Plan for Delhi-2047. With the capital’s population projected to grow significantly by 2047, around 17 lakh dwelling units are envisaged under the TOD policy over the next 10 years.

“Delhi needs integrated, sustainable infrastructure that improves connectivity and quality of life. Reiterated the importance of delivering people-centric projects within defined timelines to build a future-ready ‘Viksit Dilli’,” Sandhu said in a post on X.

He emphasised faster execution, better coordination and strict adherence to construction milestones. In July, the DDA invited applications from developer entities under the policy.

The corridor-based approach covers 207 square kilometres, including areas within 500 metres on either side of Metro corridors and a 500-metre radius around Regional Rapid Transit System or railway stations, primarily to provide affordable housing. Residential high-rises within 250 metres on either side of Urban Extension

Road-II have also been included in the 2027 Master Plan to bridge the housing gap.