Delhi police books journalist who accused ACP of sexual assault; cop alleges casteism

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has lodged a case against an independent journalist and others on a complaint by ACP Vivek Bhagat alleging casteist remarks, humiliation and defamation during a protest near Jantar Mantar earlier this month. This comes days after the journalist accused the ACP of sexual assault during the demonstrations.

An FIR has been registered under the relevant provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and sections 221 (Obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 356(2) (Defamation) and 3(5) (common intention) of the BNS. The FIR mentions that the journalist’s separate complaint alleging sexual assault by the ACP had been transferred to the Crime Branch and was under inquiry.

According to the FIR, the incident took place on October 3, when the complainant was deployed in the area to perform his law-and-order duty. Bhagat, posted in Connaught Place sub-division of New Delhi district, reportedly overheard the journalist making derogatory remarks about his Megh/Mehgwal caste in public view near Buta Singh roundabout and questioning his appointment as an ACP.