Two MPs among 100 detained for protests

NEW DELHI: Over a hundred people, including two Members of Parliament, were detained by the security forces on Wednesday in central Delhi as they marched toward Jantar Mantar to reclaim it as a site for public protests.

Among those detained during protests were members from a score of student organisations, such as the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) & the Students’ Federation of India (SFI), and MPs V Sivadasan and AA Rahim of the CPM.

“Besides Sivadasan and Rahim, SFI national president Adarsh M Saji and its central executive committee member Abhijeet were also detained,” the outfit claimed. Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) central secretariat member Jaick C Thomas was also detained.

The detentions came as activists of the SFI and the DYFI attempted to march toward Jantar Mantar from Ferozeshah Road, raising slogans for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and calling for the restoration of Jantar Mantar as a designated protest site. They were stopped at police barricades.

Meanwhile, members of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC), including its president Uday Bhanu Chib, held a march in front of the Parliament Street police station against the “brutal police crackdown” on student agitators.