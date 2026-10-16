'CJP leaders are misguided youth': Delhi BJP chief Harsh Malhotra

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra said that the CJP leaders Saurabh Das and Ashutosh Ranka are misguided youths who are engaged in misleading young people in the country with the support of foreign funds.

He said that Das and Ranka, along with Abhijit Dipke, had appeared before a magistrate’s court just four days ago and furnished a bond stating that they would not engage in any illegal activity for one year. However, yesterday, as soon as the Delhi Police removed Jantar Mantar from the list of designated protest sites, Das and Ranka reached Jantar Mantar along with another associate, Ajinke Shinde.

Malhotra said, “Rahul Gandhi’s petty politics over the matter are extremely shameful. His act of portraying the law-breaking by anarchic youth as a fight for the tricolour is shameful, and the country will never forgive him for this”.