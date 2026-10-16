Congress leaders meet youth wing workers amid police action in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Mallikarjun Kharge and KC Venugopal on Thursday interacted with workers of the Youth Congress, Seva Dal and NSUI who were at the forefront of the ongoing protests and allegedly faced police brutality, sustained injuries and had FIRs registered against them. The meeting was held at Indira Bhawan in central Delhi.
According to the party sources, Rahul told the workers that the fight has been ongoing for the last 12 years.
He added, “Regular protests are being held, and these agitations will continue in the future as well. You are the future of the party. We have been fighting for the past 12 years. We must understand that this is a long battle, and we have to keep fighting it.”
Rahul also praised Seva Dal workers during the meeting who cleaned the streets in Lutyens’ Delhi late Monday evening after the INDIA bloc march to the Supreme Court.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said that India’s youth have always been at the forefront of shaping the nation’s political direction.
KC Venugopal, All Indian Congress Committee General Secretary (Organisation), in a social media post mentioned that he, along with Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi, met with the brave members of NSUI, IYC and Seva Dal who were at the frontline of the party’s protests against “Vote Chori”.
“They are the life and soul of our party who put everything on the line and fought against this fascist regime. As Rahul Ji has said, these Babbar Shers are leading the fight to defeat this regime, and their fearlessness is an inspiration for many,” Venugopal wrote on X.
NSUI president Vinod Jakhar said that the leaders urged the students and party workers to fight courageously and remain strong, assuring them that the Congress stands firmly with them and that they have nothing to fear.
“The struggle is about protecting the Constitution and democracy in the country, and safeguarding the right to vote. Gandhi said they should become the voice of students and stand alongside common citizens with strength and determination,” he stated.