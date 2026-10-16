Dead fish found along Yamuna near Burari, industrial pollution flagged

NEW DELHI: Several dead fish were spotted along the Yamuna near Burari in north Delhi on Wednesday morning, raising concerns over water quality and possible industrial pollution.

Residents of nearby Islamnagar Colony and Eidgah Colony collected fish found along the riverbank. Wildlife experts and environmental activists flagged untreated industrial effluents and low dissolved oxygen levels as possible causes, though the exact reason remains unconfirmed.

Bhim Singh Rawat, a Yamuna activist and member of the South Asia Network on Dams, Rivers and People (SANDRP), said mass fish deaths are usually reported in summer when high temperatures reduce oxygen levels in water.

Calling the latest incident unusual after the monsoon, Rawat warned that recurring fish mortality in the relatively cleaner stretch upstream of Wazirabad threatened the river’s remaining aquatic biodiversity.

He said restricted environmental flows and untreated effluents entering drains from Haryana could be contributing to the problem. He cited reports of industrial waste entering Drain No. 2 in Panipat and earlier fish deaths in the Baghpat stretch of the Yamuna.