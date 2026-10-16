Delhi AAP alleges police brutality during anti-CEC stir, submits video evidence

NEW DELHI: Alleging police brutality during the recent anti-SIR protest, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has submitted complaints to the Delhi Police Commissioner, the Lieutenant Governor (L-G) and the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), seeking action against the police personnel.

The complaint details a wider, systematic pattern of violence against political leaders and public representatives, including attempts to strangle AAP leaders and CPI(M) MP John Brittas.

The AAP Delhi chief Saurabh Bharadwaj also submitted video evidence allegedly showing three Police personnel threatening his life, demanding that an FIR be registered and warning that he would approach the court if police fails to act.

In his complaint, Bharadwaj stated, “I am filing a formal, consolidated complaint regarding 3 extremely serious and dangerous incidents involving physical assault, targeted strangulation and criminal conspiracy against me by Delhi Police personnel and paramilitary forces during public gatherings. The nature, execution and recurrence of these attacks clearly demonstrate that they were not routine crowd-control measures.”

He further alleged that the incidents were part of a coordinated criminal conspiracy carried out under the guise of official duty.

Protesters march with tricolour at CP’s Central Park, detained

Protesters on Thursday held a Tiranga March at Connaught Place in New Delhi, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, the reopening of Jantar Mantar as a protest site, and the release of jailed CJP members Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka. Several supporters were carrying the tricolour and copies of the Constitution during their march. Many were detained.