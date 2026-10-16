Delhi Development Authority to conduct 'draw of lots' for Dwarka Golf Course lifetime membership

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will conduct a draw of lots on Friday at 11 am to allot lifetime memberships at Dwarka Golf Course under the government and non-government categories.

The Lifetime Membership scheme, initiated on the directions of Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, has received an enthusiastic response, the DDA said.

A total of 53 slots are available under the government category and 469 under the non-government category. Against these, 392 eligible applicants have been identified in the government category and 1,113 in the non-government category.

The draw will be conducted separately for both categories. The proceedings will be webcast live on YouTube to enable applicants to witness the process. According to the DDA, the lifetime membership fee is `3.50 lakh for the government category and `7.50 lakh for the non-government category.

Three-year membership is available for `1.20 lakh and `2.50 lakh, respectively, while the five-year membership fee is `1.80 lakh for the government category and `4.50 lakh for the non-government category. All membership fees are exclusive of 18% GST.

The 18-hole championship golf course, inaugurated in 2024, spans 158 acres in Sector 24, Dwarka. It features a 7,377-yard layout, expansive greens and a 375-yard driving range with 52 bays.

The facility offers modern amenities, including a clubhouse, restaurant, snack kiosks, cafeteria, conference hall, multipurpose hall, tech studio, lecture hall, pro-shops, equipment fitment studio, swimming pool and wellness centre.